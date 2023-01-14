Valley View ISD recently presented its Fall 2022 Eagles Above and Beyond Award to Johna Gordon and Rocio Rico.
Gordon is a seventh and eighth grade math teacher, as well as UIL coordinator for the middle school. She has been with the district for two years.
“Mrs. Gordon is in her second year with Valley View and has already stepped up in so many ways to make a difference for our students but also stepped up in taking on more responsibilities. Mrs. Gordon has the patience that can only come from God because middle school math is a true calling. She offers tutoring after school and also allows kids to come during activity period for extra help ...” read her nomination.
Rico is a secretary/translator who has been employed with the district for two years. She is also a graduate of Valley View High School.
“Rocio exemplifies the Eagles Above and Beyond mentality daily in her job. She is always available to serve as an interpreter or transcribe paperwork into Spanish for any of us. Ms. Rico took it upon herself to reach out to parents to help them fill out the beginning of the year online information. These parents came up to the school when it was convenient for them and Rocio met with them to help them with the online process ...” her nomination stated.
