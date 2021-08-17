Valley View Independent School District has announced that it will offer meals to students at no cost this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.
“Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year,” read the press release issued by the school district in southern Cooke County.
The release goes on to add that while no application or eligibility determination process is required for students this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-23 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.