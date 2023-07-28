Hillary Terry, Principal of Valley View High School will represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 11 Outstanding Principal of the Year.
TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals around the state. As a Region 11 winner, Terry is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year at a ceremony in Austin.
Terry has been a member of the leadership team at Valley View since 2017. She attended Texas Woman’s University and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She attended the University of North Texas and was awarded a Master of Education.
“Hillary embodies the best of educational professionals. She cares deeply about student success not only in academics but in life. She supports all aspects of student education. In addition, Hillary supports staff and does all she can to make sure teachers are able to focus on instruction and students. There is no one more deserving of this honor than Hillary Terry,” stated Monica Johnson-Parkhill, the district’s former Director of Instruction and Student Services.
