Walnut Bend’s Board of Trustees have approved the arming of teachers and other school personnel.
Specially selected, screened, and highly trained employees of the district will be allowed to carry firearms on campus. There are multiple guidelines the employees selected must follow to participate, Superintendent Ken Kemp told the Register last week.
Those employees selected and permitted to conceal carry as a defender must complete a psychological examination, pass a rigorous training course selected by the district, hold a valid Texas Handgun License and be approved by the Board of Trustees and the Superintendent. Their names will be withheld from the public.
“We want to make it absolutely clear to the community and our parents we are not just passing out firearms. People in this program will be highly vetted and trained,” said Kemp, who added that the group doing the training of employees works with multiple schools statewide.
Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told the Register that he supports school districts implementing such programs.
“For Walnut Bend, for Sivells Bend — they are so far out in the county that this is essentially for those schools,” said Sappington. “Some of these people will receive more weapons training than some law enforce officers … I think it’s a good thing.”
The Register has not confirmed that Sivells Bend ISD is arming its teachers; however, the district is working with outside trainers and is in contact with Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, Sappington said.
Walnut Bend’s remote location combined with the recent incidents involving shootings at schools across the country prompted the school board to discuss and revisit the issue of safety and security. Kemp was responsible for the development and implementation of a similar defender program at his previous district several years ago.
Walnut Bend has made other investments in school security to the campus recently. Door hardware, new door locks, and state of the art emergency notification software are all noticeable changes. Staff and students likewise all participated in a set of drills the first week of school.
“We’re 15-20 minutes from help if anything were to happen,” said Kemp. “We are very thankful for our law enforcement in Cooke County, and they do an amazing job. However, the fact is that most likely by the time they reach us an incident would be over. When seconds count the police are only minutes away. We are on our own until help arrives. We hope and pray such an incident never occurs here, but we prepare and plan.”
