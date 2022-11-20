Walnut Bend ISD students participated in their own mock election for governor recently.
Walnut Bend teachers Cassie Newton and Teri Taylor came up with this interactive idea for students. Students were given the websites of both major candidates for governor and did their own research as to which candidate they thought would do the best job.
“Students did research on each of the candidates and then reported their findings to other students,” said Newton. “Students were able to hear facts about each candidate to make their choice.”
“Our Republic requires engaged and informed citizens. When a school can create a social studies lesson like this one, I think it helps us move towards that goal,” said Taylor.
Governor Greg Abbott topped Beto O’Rourke, 95% to 5%, to win the mock election.
“It isn’t about teaching kids what to think or who to vote for in an election. That isn’t our job. It is about showing them where to find the resources and information and having them look it up for themselves. We had election judges, ballots, sign in sheets, and ballot boxes. We want students to go through the mechanics of voting. Parents will always be the first and primary educators of their children. This was about learning civic responsibility for later in life,” said Walnut Bend Superintendent Ken Kemp.
