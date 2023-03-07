The Whitesboro Parks and Recreation Department will host its 15th community art show March 10-12 at the Jimmie O. Rector Community Center.
The show is open to all area artists to submit their art work for viewing. This event is entirely free — there is no charge to artists submitting their work, and there is no charge to visit and view the art.
The Feature Artist for this year is Franki Saldivar, a native of Gainesville who was the 2022 Peoples’ Choice for Photography and the Shauney P. Lucas Community Art Show. Although she is an accountant by trade and not a professional photographer, she has been blessed to go to many interesting destinations throughout her life. Nature is her favorite subject, particularly the Colorado countryside.
The event kicks off with an artists’ reception from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It is open to the public.
“The reception is a great opportunity to meet local artists and learn about their work. We are so appreciative to have the Whitesboro History Club as co-hosts for the artists’ reception once again,” stated Parks and Recreation Director Penny Renfroe in a press release. “They are co-sponsors for this event, and they do a beautiful job of decorating and hosting for the weekend.”
Viewer’s Choice Awards will be selected after the reception Friday for several youth and adult categories, including drawing, painting, 3D and photography.
The show continues on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
For more information about the art show, visit www.whitesborotexas. com/pard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.