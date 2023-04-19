Gainesville Independent School District is starting a wrestling team.
“Not every kid is really connected; they’re not a football player or the lead in the One-Act Play or in band, etc.,” said Superintendent DesMontes Stewart at the school board meeting Monday evening. “There was a great amount of interest in wrestling, so I sat down with Coach [Neil] Searcy [the athletic director] to talk about the possibility of expanding our athletic offerings to create a wrestling program.”
The idea primarily came from students that Stewart had spoken with that were interested in such a program, and the idea got going from there.
“We had an overwhelming number of kids, girls and boys, that would be interested in wrestling here in Gainesville,” said Athletic Director Neil Searcy. “There’s the benefit of adding a sport for the kids to give them something else to participate in.”
The wrestling season takes place primarily in the space between football and basketball seasons with a little bit of overlap.
Equipment purchase was approved at the school board meeting, including mats and uniforms. According to Searcy, the plan is to eventually build a wrestling room onto the indoor facility on the high school campus. Until then, practices will be held on the half-field in the indoor facility.
Also at the meeting, Dana Dudenhoeffer, the executive director of curriculum and instruction, gave an update on the student curriculum, particularly in preparation for the updated State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests.
These updates are to make the test more rigorous and to utilize new opportunities available due to the test being online.
“STAAR has changed: we know that there’s multiple kinds of questions so kids have a bit more interactiveness, so instead of just answering ABCD, they could be building a graph or dragging and dropping some of the information, so it looks a little different,” said Dudenhoeffer. “At least 87 percent of kids in Gainesville has had two-plus attempts.”
