Gainesville buzzed with commerce and holiday cheer over the weekend.
The Easter holiday kicked off Friday with the shops downtown hosting the Spring Shop & Hop, an event where shoppers got to crack open plastic eggs with discounts and other prizes inside.
“Things really get busy on Hop and Shop weekend,” said Paige Davidson, the owner of Cahoots Handbags and the artist behind the many paintings, pottery, clutches and purses sold there. “It’s usually the busiest weekend of the year.”
The event also happened to be at the same time that the Cornerstone Cafe was celebrating its first anniversary. As well as usual eggs with discounts and prizes, the cafe also held a raffle drawing on Friday morning for a variety of prizes, including gift certificates to the Cornerstone Cafe and other downtown shops, various t-shirts and other merchandise and the grand prize, a barbecue smoker. The drawing was streamed live on the restaurants Facebook page.
TOP: The Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville hosted an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday for all comers, including (clockwise from top left) Clifton House, Charlie Scott, Savannah Scott, Colby House and Caraleigh House. RIGHT: The Easter Bunny was also on hand to take pictures and made time for Zoo Director Susan Kleven. LEFT: Temple Baptist Church and First Baptist Church teamed up for their egg hunt at Edison Park.
“I am thrilled for all the support we have had over the past year,” said owner Faith Reed. “It has been a great first year and I am excited to see what the next year has in store.”
Muggy conditions Saturday did not stop egg hunters across town. The first egg hunt of the day began at 8:30 a.m. at the Frank Buck Zoo, hosting its annual “Eggstravaganza.” Since about 2005, kids have been able to come and fill their baskets to the point of overflowing, then spend a day at the zoo, learning about all the different animals.
Then multiple church groups hosted egg hunts throughout the day.
At 10 a.m., Temple Baptist Church and First Baptist Church teamed up for their egg hunt at Edison Park, having bounce houses, balloon animals, egg hunts every 30 minutes and so much more. This is the first time the churches have worked together for Easter.
“Jeff Langley, the senior pastor at First Baptist, and I are good friends and have worked together on multiple occasions,” said Brady Martin, the Senior Pastor at Temple Baptist Church. “I think it was about Halloween when we were working on an event together out at the college, and we just thought, ‘Why don’t we do something like this for Easter?’ and then we got started.”
Also at 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church began their festivities with crafts, games and much more, ending with the egg hunt.
“We wanted to do something for our community to let everyone know they are welcome here,” said children and music director Susan Beall. “We like to have something just to let people know God loves them and that we want to share that love with others.”
Soul Food of Cooke County, Angel Academy, and Real Life Church also hosted festivities at Keneteso Park.
“It was a great success,” said Nicky Pickett of Angel Academy. “We had over a thousand people, thousands of eggs and so much fun. It was just a great day.”
