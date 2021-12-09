‘Elf: the Musical’ is at the Butterfield Stage in Gainesville for local theater goers in search of some holiday entertainment.
As in the popular Will Farrell comedy, Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City, win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 15-18, with 2:30 p.m. matinees Dec. 11-12 and 19. Tickets can be purchased online at www.butter eldstage. org or by calling 940-665-1284.
