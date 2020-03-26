An employee at Gainesville Nursing & Rehab, 1900 O'Neal St., has tested positive for COVID-19 by the Dallas County Health Department, a news release forwarded from Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley states.
"Yesterday [March 25], one of our employees notified us that he had just been tested positive for COVID-19 by the Dallas County Health Department," the release from the health care facility states. "Pursuant to our policy and practices, the employee had been screened for symptoms of the virus when he reported for work on Friday, March 20, 2020 and did not exhibit any symptoms at the time. Based on clearing our screening procedures, he then worked the shift from Friday night to early Saturday morning and then went home."
The release states the man experienced symptoms of a fever and a cough on Monday, pursued getting screened for the new coronavirus and the test came back positive.
The employee, who has not been back to work since his shift Friday, is under the care of his physician and is isolated from others, officials said.
This is the second positive case with ties to Cooke County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.