Tonight’s planned Gainesville Independent School District Facilities Steering Committee meeting has been moved to later this week, district spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said Monday, June 14.
The district’s Facilities Steering Committee is now set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 Lindsay St. The meeting is open to the public.
Earlier this year, Gainesville ISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart mentioned the possibility of forming another committee to discuss the district’s future needs and potential bond election.
The Gainesville ISD board of trustees called a $35.1 million bond election last year. It was initially postponed from May to November because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then in August, school board members decided to call off the November bond election because of the hit the economy took during the pandemic.
The $35.1 million bond was to expand Robert E. Lee Intermediate, 2100 N. Grand Ave., for $13,013,400; to expand W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, for $12,781,954; and to make various capital improvements throughout the district for $9,263,176, for a total of $35,058,530, according to a previous report in the Register.
Monday morning, June 14, Crutsinger said the new potential bond discussion is for GJHS which was built in 1958.
According to a presentation from the committee’s last meeting on June 1, GJHS has “met its useful life.” The presentation shows the campus has a failing roof, poor energy efficiency and does not meet current code or ADA, to name a few isssues.
A potential new middle school at its existing location is estimated to cost $69,500,000, which would call for a $70 million bond, according to the presentation.
The bond would need to be called by the school board by Aug. 16 to make it on the November ballot.
Stewart said the FSC meetings are going well. There have been two previous meetings and the third meeting is this week, he said.
There’s been about 25-30 people in attendance at each meeting so far, according to Stewart.
