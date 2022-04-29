Gainesville will host its second annual Fiesta Night at the Farmers Market on Saturday from 3:30-11:30 p.m.
The event, presented by Gainesville ISD and the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, is a celebration of Hispanic culture in the community.
“The Hispanic population is the fastest growing population here in Gainesville,” said Pablo DeSantiago, the principal at Edison Elementary known by many of the students and parents as ‘Mr. D.’ He is also one of the primary leaders of this event. “We need to connect in highlighting Hispanic culture.”
This celebration of Hispanic culture will have ar t by GISD students, as well as the food trucks being available. Entertainment will include multiple live music groups and folkloric dancing.
“The high school bands will be performing, and the junior high band,” said DeSantiago. “New this particular year, we’re going to have some
guest performers coming in and performing, and then we climax the student performances with the folkloric dancing from our elementary kids from Chalmers and Edison. The end of the day we will have mariachi from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and then the Fuerza Joven Cumbia dance band will be the final act from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.”
“Fiesta Night is a night to celebrate the Hispanic culture in our community and create an environment for everyone to recognize and appreciate the heritage and traditions of that culture,” said Jennifer Shumate, executive director of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
One of a kind
According to data collected from the 2020 census on census.gov, Gainesville’s population is 33.9 percent Hispanic. Despite the considerable Hispanic population in Gainesville, this is the only annual event celebrating Hispanic culture.
“I don’t know their involvement in Summer Sounds or other events that are going on in the community, but we want them to feel connected; we want them to feel important,” said De Santiago. “In the future, I could see this getting bigger, pulling in people from outside the community to have them come in and celebrate with us.”
Fiesta Night gets a lot of help.
“We do want to thank the Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring this event, as well as NCTC has been collaborating and planning with us, especially Daisy Garcia [NCTC’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Director] has also been coordinating this event with us,” said DeSantiago. “Also, First United Bank is providing water to be sold by our PTO ... they donated over 2,500 bottles of water.”
The event grew out of Hispanic Heritage Night at Edison Elementary, usually hosted in October as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.
“I believe this started out with Mrs. Nora Moreno, many years ago before I came… and the district had a bilingual program at the time. They started a little event there at Edison, they had some folkloric dancing, out there right beside the gym, and they started out maybe with 100-200 people,” said De Santiago. “By the time that I got there, the second year we had it, it was about 400 people, so I had the idea to move it to the junior high football stadium. It grew from 400 to 600 to 800 people… We realized that it was something that brought people together and it brought them out to see the kids perform.”
As a school event, the program continued to grow, getting bigger and bigger each year.
“The following year, three years ago, we had it at the high school, and it packed the house; the gym was literally packed,” said DeSantiago. “It was close to possibly 900 to 1,000 people.”
Then everything came to a halt when COVID hit in 2020 and shut everything down. It came back bigger than ever as a community event last year.
“We had well over 4,000 people show up,” said De Santiago. “I remember Barry Sullivan [the city manager], came over to my side and said, ‘Pablo, we haven’t had that many people at any of these events here at the Farmers Market.’”
Learning component
The dual-language program within GISD has also grown.
“Right now, we have around 400 dual language students in our district,” said De Santiago.
The dual-language programs benefit students who speak Spanish at home and are trying to learn English in school, as well as teaching English- speaking students more about their classmates and others in the Hispanic community.
In the current job market, more and more employers are looking for bilingual workers.
As explained by De Santiago, “The purpose of the program is to help kids become bilingual, biliterate and bicultural.”
