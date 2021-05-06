The inaugural Fiesta Night is an event that organizers said they hope will be a time of community inclusion and togetherness.
The event celebrating Hispanic culture kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 215 W. Elm St., and should last until about 11:30 p.m. It’ll feature live music, dancing, art on display and area food trucks, Thomas A. Edison Elementary School Principal Pablo De Santiago said.
De Santiago said the event is a partnership between the Gainesville Independent School District and the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The city is also assisting.
“We have been thinking about this for a long time,” he said. “One, to create an event that would bring in a lot more people into the community ... the other big thing ... up to the moment, there’s really not any Hispanic celebration in the community ... aside from the school.”
The school district typically hosts a Hispanic Heritage Night in October. However, because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the district wasn’t able to host the event celebrating its dual language students last year, according to school officials.
At the last Hispanic Heritage Night, there were about 1,000 people, De Santiago said.
He said he is looking to replace Hispanic Heritage Night with Fiesta Night.
Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias said De Santiago told her pre-coronavirus pandemic that he wanted to host an event celebrating Hispanic heritage. It's been in the planning stages since October, organizers said.
“We brainstormed and came to the decision to host an event around Cinco de Mayo,” Tobias said. “We are thrilled to be able to co-host this event with Gainesville ISD and provide yet another free, public event for our residents and visitors alike.”
If the new event is a hit, De Santiago hopes it might be held the same day as the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department's Spring Fling in the future.
“We want to encourage people to stay here and not have to travel to the city to celebrate with the COVID-19 situation as it is,” he said of hosting an event featuring area youth and folkloric dancing.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and keep their distance when possible, organizers said.
“We’re hoping to attract a lot of people, but at the same time we want everybody to be safe,” De Santiago said. “ … With all the racial issues that we had this last year, this is a time to come together as a community … we want to celebrate all the cultures here in the community.”
Fiesta Night schedule as provided by Gainesville ISD:
3:30-4 p.m. GJH Choir
4-4:30 p.m. GJH Band
4:30-5 p.m. GHS Jazz Band
5-5:30 p.m. GHS Redcoat Band
5:30-6 p.m. NCTC Jazz band
6:15-6:30 p.m. Musical Theatre
6:30-8 p.m. Pre-K through 4th grade folkloric dancing
8-9 p.m. Fuerza Joven Dance Band
9-11 p.m. Mariachi Arraigo de America Mariachi Band
11-11:30 p.m. Fuerza Joven Dance Band
