Indian Creek fire officials are hosting one last public meeting to share information and answer questions about the proposed Emergency Services District No. 1 that voters in eastern Cooke County will decide on Nov. 2.
The meeting is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Weaver Ranch, Belar Farm, 8213 FM 902.
The volunteer fire department’s board has lobbied the public and the Cooke County Commissioners Court for months on the issue, asserting that ICVFD can’t continue to provide effective service without a greater and more predictable source of income.
Early voting in Cooke County starts Monday at the county courthouse annex in downtown Gainesville and runs through Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.