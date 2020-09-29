Senate District 30 results for Cooke County:
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Senate District 30 results for Cooke County:
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Larry Ancil West went to his heavenly home September 24, 2020 following a short stay in Medical City Lewisville. He was born October 9, 1958 in Gainesville, Texas to Lucian Ancil (L.A.) West and Helen Ritcherson Sears West. He attended school in both Thackerville, Oklahoma and Gainesville, T…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.