An elderly man is dead and two other family members are displaced following an overnight fire southwest of Gainesville, Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher said early Monday evening, Oct. 26.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, a family member was returning home on County Road 307 when they noticed their one-story wood frame home was ablaze.
Fletcher said first responders were notified of a man still inside the home and two Cooke County Sheriff's Office deputies were treated and released for smoke inhalation after they tried to help.
After the fire was extinguished, a man's body was found. His identification wasn't revealed by authorities because its pending confirmation from a medical examiner at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Two others besides the man lived at the residence which was declared a total loss. They were displaced but did not require the assistance of the American Red Cross, Fletcher said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.
