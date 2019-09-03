Gainesville Fire-Rescue personnel battled a four-alarm blaze on North Morris Street over the weekend.
At 7:01 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 914 N. Morris Street, said Tamara Sieger, GF-R spokeswoman.
“Engine 1, Ladder 1, Rescue 1, Engine 2, and Quint 3 responded initially with 15 personnel to a single-story wood-frame structure with smoke and fire showing,” Sieger said via email Tuesday, Sept.3.
The home was vacant and there were no injuries, she said.
The fire began in the kitchen and the fire damage was contained there, according to information provided by Sieger. However, there was smoke damage throughout the house.
“The cause of the fire is undermined after investigation, but is not suspicious in nature,” she said.
No smoke detectors were present inside the house, according to Sieger.
On Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, firefighters were called to a three-alarm fire on the 700 block of North Taylor Street.
GF-R personnel discovered a two-story frame house had some light smoke showing upon arrival, according to an archived Register report. The fire was in an outside wall on the southwest corner of the house, Sieger said, and was quickly put out.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
There were no injuries and smoke detectors weren’t present inside that home either, according to reports.
