UPDATE 2:25 p.m.:
The full statement from NTMC is in PDF form:
INITIAL REPORT 1:29 p.m.:
The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in Cooke County was announced Thursday, March 26, by North Texas Medical Center.
Hospital spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby confirmed the positive test via text message Thursday afternoon following a news release stating a healthcare worker at Cooke County Medical Center who was self-isolating at home has been cleared to resume normal daily activities.
The worker initially tested negative for the virus at a health care facility in Frisco on Monday, March 16, the release states.
Based on the negative result, the employee returned to work following the self-quarantine. On Tuesday, March 24, the day the person returned to work, the person was notified that a second test swab tested positive.
The CDC defines COVID-19 cases as “individuals with at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.”
On Wednesday, March 25, the employee of CCMC was notified that it was OK to resume normal activity by the epidemiologist for their county's health department, the release states.
Details on the worker were not released. The release does indicate that the person does not live in Cooke County.
