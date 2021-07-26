AUSTIN — A Gainesville banker has been elected to a leadership position with a state trade group.
The Leadership Division of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) has elected Rick Jamieson, executive vice president/chief credit officer at First State Bank in Gainesville, to its board. He will also serve as president for IBAT Leadership Division Region 4 (Northeast Texas) through 2023.
The 450-plus-member IBAT is divided into 13 regions, each of which hosts education and networking events for community bankers in the area throughout the year. Each region has its own president, who also serves as the region’s board member.
Jamieson joined First State Bank four years ago. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president/director of correspondent lending for The Independent Bankers Bank in Farmers Branch. He has degrees from Texas A&M University Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.