CORSICANA – Residents of a tight-knit Corsicana neighborhood are trying to make sense of a weekend shooting spree in Navarro County where police say a 41-year-old man killed four members of his family, including a child, before killing himself as officers confronted him.
The Corsicana Police Department identified the deceased as Kevin Milazzo, 41, the suspected gunman; William "Bill" Mimms, 68, the suspect's stepfather; Connie Mimms, 61, the suspect's mother; Joshua Milazzo, 21, the suspect's son; and Hunter Freeman, 4, the son of suspect's former girlfriend.
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun that one shooting scene was reported overnight in the 2900 block of W. Second Ave. in Corsicana. A short time later, Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a second shooting scene at a home in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.
Johnson said officers responding to the homes found a man and a woman shot and killed in Corsicana and a man and a child shot and killed in Frost. Two other people were also wounded in the shooting in Corsicana and a third was wounded in Frost, Johnson said. All three were hospitalized in critical condition at a Dallas area trauma center, he said.
Johnson said Millazo's vehicle was found after officers responded to the shooting in Frost using GPS and police arranged for a vehicle monitoring service to shut off the engine to stop Milazzo as he drove along a county road.
Johnson said officers approached the vehicle to find Milazzo inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later at a hospital.
“As the vehicle came to a full stop off the road, Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle to find the driver critically injured from a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head,” Johnson said. “Corsicana SWAT, Doctor Mathew Branch, administered treatment at the scene. Ambulance personnel then transported the suspect to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.”
‘Best neighbors’
Around 12 hours after the shootings, the scene on Second Avenue in Corsicana was a somber one. All was quiet and the only sign of police was yellow crime scene tape, which flapped in the wind around a once happy family home in a middle class neighborhood.
A next-door neighbor who asked not to be named said she did not know what was happening until police came to her door and asked her to stay inside as they investigated.
“They were the best neighbors anyone could have and we are sad,” she said. “It’s such a terrible loss.”
Kim Felix, who lives two houses down from where the gunfire erupted in Corsicana, said Bill and Connie Mimms lived at the home with a son who had struggled with mental illness for several years, and who had recently moved back into the home.
“The father just rode his lawnmower over here and brought us homemade cookies the other day,” she said. “They were really good people.”
