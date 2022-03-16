COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Significant fire activity is forecast for Thursday, due to extremely critical fire weather conditions along and west of the I-35 corridor including Gainesville.
“Texas A&M Forest Service has been monitoring the fire environment and increased wildfire activity this week,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “The potential for significant, large wildfires has developed for tomorrow, Thursday, March 17. Wildfires that ignite under these forecast conditions are highly resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and pose a threat to public safety. We encourage residents to be cautious tomorrow, be prepared and listen to warnings from local officials.”
Cooke County is in the midst of a 90-day outdoor burn ban, due to recent drought conditions. The county's commissioners approved the ban last week at the request of local fire chiefs and several citizens concerned about the dry conditions. County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher told commissioners that the conditions are likely to linger until temperatures warm up for good and green grass springs up in pastures in the next several weeks.
High winds with low humidity moving across dry grass fuel may result in wildfires highly resistant to control. This rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon is similar to Santa Ana winds and can impact parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
Residents are encouraged to do the following:
• Prepare multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke;
• Assemble a go-kit that can be grabbed easily and includes supplies for both people and pets, prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment, important papers, food and water, money, clothing and priceless mementos;
• Listen to local officials and, if necessary, evacuate early to get out of harm’s way;
• Stayed tuned to www.gainesvilleregister.com and KGAF-FM for any warnings.
• If a wildfire is spotted, immediately call 911.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3q7uaEw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.