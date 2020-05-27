Free coronavirus testing will be available to those who exhibit symptoms of the illness tomorrow, Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29. However, you must register for an appointment.
To register for a free test in Cooke County visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
The tests will be conducted at a mobile testing center that the Texas Division of Emergency Management and National Guard Mobile Test Team are bringing to Gainesville at the drive-up testing location at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center said.
Those seeking to be tested will be screened for any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Symptoms include fever or chills, coughing, fatigue, body aches or muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, or loss of taste or smell.
People who wish to be tested at the mobile testing site do not need doctor’s orders. Someone who has previously been tested for the coronavirus but thinks they need retested should call to be screened for a determination about whether another test is required, a JIC spokesperson said earlier this week.
Appointments will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The testing site is accessible from Old Sivells Bend Road just north of the hospital.
A maximum of 100 nasal swab tests will be administered each of the two days the mobile testing site is active, according to a JIC press release.
