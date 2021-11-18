Anyone wanting to participate in this year’s Christmas in Candyland parade through downtown Gainesville needs to do so by 5 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19).
The entry fee is $20, or $100 for Auto Groups of six or more two-axle vehicles (Floats not applicable).
Vehicles / floats must be decorated with lights and even glow sticks for those walking. Unlighted entries won't be allowed to participate. Due to COVID, there won’t be any hand outs or throwing of items to the crowd allowed either.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on their sleigh at the end of the parade to help light Gainesville's Christmas Tree on the Cooke County Courthouse steps.
Find the entry form at https://form.jotform.com/212836679147063.
The parade is set for Thursday, Dec. 2. Registration will run 4-5:30 p.m. at the First Unite Bank parking lot, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.