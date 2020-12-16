Funeral arrangements have been made for Walnut Bend Independent School District Superintendent Troy Humphrey.
Family visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Mercer Adams Funeral Home, 3925 N. Ashbury Ave., in Bethany, Oklahoma, said Christy Clark, the superintendent’s secretary and district human resources coordinator.
Burial, she said, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in Bethany Cemetery.
Humphrey died at his home Friday, Dec. 11, after a battle with the pandemic coronavirus.
The Humphrey family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers to be sent to: VISTO, P.O. Box 607, Gainesville, TX 76241 or to the Walnut Bend ISD Scholarship Fund, 47 County Road 198, Gainesville, TX 76240, school officials said.
Walnut Bend ISD is about 15 miles northeast of Gainesville and serves about 80 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, according to the district's website.
The coronavirus remains a cause for concern. The virus is community spread and with the holidays quickly approaching, officials advise everyone to refrain from gathering in large groups.
Officials also advise everyone to wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose, wash hands frequently and remain six feet apart from anyone not in your immediate household.
Free drive-thru coronavirus testing will continue through the end of the year, said Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher.
Testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., county officials said. The free oral swab tests are available to anyone who drives up to the testing site.
Registration will be completed on-site. Those interested can also preregister 24 hours before the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033.
County officials said results will be returned via text message or email in about two to five days.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 15, there were 307 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Wednesday morning, Dec. 16. Twenty-seven of those cases were hospitalized.
There have been 26 coronavirus-related deaths.
A total of 1,942 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, counting active, recovered and fatal cases, said county officials.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials said symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
