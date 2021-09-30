Chamber biz of month Sept

Culpepper Plumbing & Air Conditioning Inc. is the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for September. The company opened its doors in 1953, and has provided service to the North Texas area ever since. They can service all makes and models, commercial and residential. and also  do installations, change outs, and repair -  anything from mini-splits to rooftop units and chillers to geothermal systems. Visit https://www.culpepperairtx.com/ for more information.

