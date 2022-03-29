The City of Gainesville’s Office of Emergency Management wants residents to enroll in CodeRED, a high-speed weather notification service.
“It’s important to stay informed in the event of a severe weather outbreak. One way that will help is by signing up for alerts using the CodeRed weather warning system,” says Tamara Sieger, Gainesville Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Management Officer.
Gainesville, Era and Cooke County were hit with a tornado and heavy storms March 21, and more severe weather has been forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
CodeRed is also used for a variety of emergency alerts including child abduction, chemical or gas leak, utility outages, evacuation notices, among others. It also is used to inform residents of severe weather by simply alerting anybody that is in the path of a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flash flooding – such as the tornado that hit Era last week. The service makes notifications via text, email or phone calls.
Residents may select the types of alerts they would like to receive. Visit https:// gainesville.tx.us/569/Early-Warning-System. There is a link at the bottom of every page of the city’s website to enroll. Cooke County residents should enroll in the county’s CodeRED system. City residents may also text “GTXAlerts”
to 99411 for a link to sign up.
The Code RED app is also available for free download from the ITunes App Store or Google Play.
City officials also recommend residents opt-in to receiving emergency alerts by ensuring emergency notifications on their cell phones are turned on. There are multiple ways to receive warnings:
• Text messaging service such as CodeRED;
• Social media (National Weather Service); • Weather apps;
• Friends/family;
• Wireless emergency alerts;
• NOAA weather radio;
• Local TV/Radio.
For more information, call 940-668-7777, Ext. 5731.
