The annual Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting and Awards Banquet is on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 6-9pm at the Gainesville Civic Center.
Dinner and a silent auction are part of the celebration to honor the community and award business and civic leaders with various awards selected by the Chamber members.
This year’s event will mark 100 years of celebration. To make this event as exciting and extravagant as organizers hope, Executive Director Jennifer Shumate said organizers will need members’ help to make it a success. Chamber members are asked to consider supporting this event by donating a gift certificate, merchandise or services as a silent auction item. Donors will be recognized at the event.
Donations can be dropped off at the chamber office, 311 S. Weaver St., between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 940-665-2831 to arrange for a pickup.
Tickets are on sale now through Friday. To purchase tickets, visit https://form.jotform.com/211953622267053
