The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce has room for a few more teams and sponsors for its annual golf tournament.
The tournament is set for a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course on May 6.
“We have spots remaining for nine teams and/or sponsorships. If you were thinking about sponsoring or putting in a team remember that we are almost sold out,” according to Chamber Director Jennifer Shumate. “We have 12 hole sponsorships left (same link as above) – so if you want have your name out there but don’t want to play this is a great opportunity.”
To sponsor or sign up a team, visit https://www.jotform.com/211953622267053
The chamber also needs items for the raffle board drawing, as well as volunteers for the event. Call the chamber office at 940-665-2831 or email info@gainesvillecofc.com for more information.
