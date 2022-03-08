The leaders of First Christian Church, First United Methodist Church and Whaley United Methodist Church joined together for a combined Ash Wednesday service and lunch last week.
The service was held at First Christian Church and had pastors from all three churches speak.
“Martha [Hagan-Smith], Gregory [Chambers], and I started the conversation at the beginning of 2022 with a desire to highlight that our journey through Lent is individual as well as collective as brothers and sisters in Christ. By uniting together through Ash Wednesday and the Lenten Lunches our desire is to promote the Kingdom work happening in our community rather than individual church work,” said Adam Spore, the pastor at First Methodist.
“While we worship in separate buildings across town, we are all part of the Body of Christ and united together through the Holy Spirit in the work to build God’s Kingdom here and now.”
Gregory Chambers, the associate minister at First Christian Church, was the primary speaker at last Wednesday’s service.
Each Wednesday, a different leader in the community will speak: March 9 - Rev. Jeff Stubbs, rector at St. Paul’s Anglican Church March 16 - Pablo De Santiago, principal at Edison Elementary March 23 - Rev. Martha Hagan-Smith, pastor at Whaley United Methodist Church March 30 - Rev. John Hare, retired pastor from First Presbyterian Church April 6 - Rev. Adam Spore, pastor at First United Methodist Church All Wednesday Lenten Lunches and accompanying services are at First Christian Church. The other churches are also hosting Wednesday evening Bible studies.
Offerings will go to VISTO to support them in helping the homeless community here in Cooke County. VISTO reported seeing around 11 homeless people each month, and are well-known in the community for helping many more.
“The real goal and mission of Lenten Lunches is to bring the community together for the common good of Cooke County, and to raise awareness of the transient ministry that does exist in Gainesville,” said Hagan-Smith, pastor at Whaley UMC. “The need is here and we hope to be love in action through community efforts such as the lunches through the Lenten season.”
This was also a special Ash Wednesday, as it was the first time since 2019 that these pastors were able to place the ashes on the heads of the congregants.
In 2020, Ash Wednesday services took on a more distanced approach due to the start of the COVID19 pandemic, and in 2021 services were virtual due to the ice storm that hit the day of services.
“This was my first opportunity to impose ashes on members of our community and remind them of the humility we strive to exemplify as we’ve seen in the example of Jesus the Christ,” said Spore, who moved to Gainesville in the summer of 2020 after serving in Whitesboro. “I feel the service was a wonderful start to the season of Lent.”
“When we come together in community God can do far more than we could ever ask or imagine through the power of the Holy Spirit,” said Hagan-Smith. “Coming together in community makes a difference.”
