Gainesville City Council approved hiring Eikon Consulting Group, LLC to consult on the remodel and expansion to the Gainesville Civic Center.
“This contract [for the Civic Center] is $252,500 to do engineering and architecture to design and build out a Civic Center expansion,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan told the council Tuesday night. “This was part of what we sold bonds for already, and this was coming in a little higher than we anticipated, but we did budget and we were very conservative with our estimates and so we think this will still come in with what we can afford to do with the bonds.”
Eikon has worked with the city of Gainesville in the past, one of the recent projects being Fire Station No. 3 on East Pecan Street and the construction of a new Fire Station No. 2. That contract for the new station will cost more than the civic center project.
“This contract is for $268,250,” said Sullivan.
“Once again, this is part of a bond program that we’ve already approved and it is a reasonable engineering fee.”
The new Fire Station No. 2 will be built near the current Fire Station No. 2 behind Tom Thumb on Grand Avenue, though discussions are still taking place on where exactly it will be located. There is also discussion of potential issues having to do with firetrucks getting on the road during pick-up and drop-off for Lil’ Leopards Learning Ladder.
“This could be a win-win for everybody involved,” said Sullivan. “Better for business, better for our people utilizing that business, better for the fire department to be in a little bit more beneficial area.”
The council also approved an agreement with AUI approving the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) proposal for phase II of the Gainesville Transfer Station.
“The guaranteed price that AUI is proposing is $1.99 million. With these prices continuing to change week after week, month after month, it did come in higher than we were hoping,” said Sullivan.
“However, because we were very conservative and we saved money when we were working on the fire station and on the road projects, we do have the funds to do this. We actually have around 2.3 million available to finish up this project.”
