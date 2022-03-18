The Gainesville City Council meeting talked about buying, instead of leasing, a new fire engine Tuesday.
The purchase of a new engine for the Gainesville Fire Department is part of a five-year plan, but recent increases in accounts and delays in supply chains has encouraged City Manager Barry Sullivan and Fire Chief Wayne Twiner to propose moving forward with the purchase of the engine a year early.
“We were not looking to purchase a fire engine until next fiscal year. In fact, in the five year plan we sort of called for a lease purchase to pay this out over five years,” said Sullivan. “However, with this year’s budget, what we were able to do, and bring in additional cash, we think it might be better to go ahead and pay cash for this piece of equipment instead of leasing it out.”
Moving forward with purchasing the fire engine using cash would decrease cost in the long run due to lack of interest, but it does mean more money upfront.
“We can afford to do this,” said Sullivan. “If we paid up front, we would pay this company and they would provide us a performance bond.”
With the performance bond, if the city paid upfront and the company did not deliver, the city can collect on the performance bond and get the money back.
At the current pace of production and transportation, it is looking like it will take 20 months for the engine to be built, making it about two years until it is available.
Sullivan said this interval may be shortened if supply chain issues improve, so he encouraged the council to begin this process early so that the could get the engine sooner, rather than later.
“Everybody’s heard about supply chain issues,” said Sullivan. “If we order this right now, they can’t even consider getting it to us for at least 20 months. So two years. So if we did not order this now, we’re not going to get it until 2024 fiscal year, as it is right now.”
The new engine will have to cut back on some planned features, and the amount quoted is above the planned budget amount, but Sullivan assured that it is still within reasonable means.
“I got that bid when we submitted budget back in the first of May, and it was $662 [thousand].” said Twiner. “And then, our current sales rep contacted us in February and said, ‘Hey, you realize that that thing’s gone up about $44,000 had about a 7% increase?’ So that’s when I went and talked to Barry [Sullivan], and then he talked to the sales rep, and he said that by May 1, expect another 7% which is about $49,000 more.”
The current quote is good through April 30, and the council will consider and make a decision at the next meeting on April 5.
“We did not want to hit you and expect you all [the council] to say, ‘Sure go ahead and pay $700,000 on something,’ but we wanted to bring this up as an option to say this is where we’re at this is where the world is,” said Sullivan. “This is the situation we’re in, and since we do have the cash since we did really well, would this be something good to save our taxpayers’ money on?”
The new engine is to replace current Engine One, which is a 2002 model and is the oldest of the fleet.
“We do have a five-year budget and we do have a five-year CIP (Capital Improvement Plan). This has been in the CIP for three years before this year, and this is the fourth year; next year would be year-five when we purchase it,” explained Sullivan. “People think planning locks you down but actually gives you more flexibility, and this is one of those times when it gives you that flexibility to understand what you need when you need it, and can you buy it at a more advantageous time. So that’s one thing I would like to point out to the public that this is not a spur of the moment decision, they [the council members] are not surprised about us needing this, but I think everybody is surprised by what’s happened with supply chains lately and delays and in the last year, or how inflation has gone up.”
Recyclops
The city council also tabled a decision on granting a franchise to Recyclops, a program to provide curbside recycling pick-up.
Customers sign up on a subscription basis with monthly and annual payment plans. They are provided with specially designed bags, and their recycling will be picked up every other week.
The program is described as hiring using an Uber-like business model, where people sign up to take a route that they will follow to pick up recycling left on people’s curbsides.
The decision was tabled due to the council deciding they wanted more time for research on the company, and for the decision to be made when more of the was council present. Mayor Tommy Moore and council members Michael Hill and Martin Phillips were absent Tuesday.
“As you notice, we have several people missing here tonight,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ken Keeler. “I am pretty sure they would all like to be part of this discussion and have an opportunity to ask questions.”
Recyclops was first discussed at a city council meeting on February 15, where the discussion was tabled until there could be a representative to answer the council’s questions.
Other actions
• The council heard a semi-annual report on the capital improvements plan and implementation of impact fees in the city of Gainesville. There was little to compare to, due to the program starting six months ago, so this was the first report.
• The Gainesville Municipal Airport was recognized for being named the 2022 Texas general Aviation Airport of the Year at the 40th Annual Texas Aviation Conference. This honor was bestowed based on recent growth, public outreach, and impact in the community.
