The Gainesville City Council has approved a new plan for electoral ward boundaries and is mulling a May municipal election in line with Cooke County.
The council tabled a plan to hold a May 7 election for Wards 3, 5 and 6 and the municipal judge. City Secretary Diana Alcala explained that the city is looking into lining up that election with the one planned by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison for two state constitutional amendments that didn’t make it onto the state’s November 2021 ballot. The council could firm up that plan at its Feb. 1 meeting.
The city has, however, opened the sign up period for anyone wanting to run for any of the aforementioned seats. Alcala said prospective candidate need to go by City Hall, 200 S. Rusk St., before the Feb. 18 deadline to pick up a registration packet.
New boundaries
The ward changes are in response to a review of the population that is required every 10 years. That vote came after extensive discussion at the council Jan. 4 meeting.
“Most changes include the boundary only being moved over one street,” Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan previously. “And if it is a wider change, the space between is mostly either rural areas or businesses that are not zoned for residency, so it would not have much effect on voters.”
Those impacted by the change will be informed by mail.
“It effects very few houses,” explained Alcala. “All the information will be sent tomorrow [Wednesday, January 19] so they can get this in the books, and if anyone has questions, we have the map and can explain.”
“We have looked at the population of your city, and balanced under Plan A the balance has gone down from about 50 percent imbalanced to 1.8 percent, and in Plan B it’s 1.79 percent, so they are very near each other,” explained Attorney Robert Bass, who specializes in redistricting issues in Texas and aided in devising the new boundary plans. “In a city of your size, about 30 people is a full percentage point difference, so it doesn’t take a whole lot to make a difference.”
The council voted to go with Plan B, changing the difference between the most over-populated ward and the most under-populated ward from a 1,474 person difference to a 52 person difference.
“Under the existing lines, Ward 4 was the most under-populated at 700 people below the ideal, or 24.49 percent, and Ward 6 was the most over-populated by 774 people or 26.7 percent,” explained Bass. “In Plan B, Ward 6 is the most under-populated with 27 people, and Ward 1 is the most over with 25 people, so we’ve tried to give you some room for growth in the coming decade, so hopefully you won’t have to won’t have to redraw boundaries.”
