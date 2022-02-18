The Gainesville City Council was busy Tuesday, discussing future sewer upgrades, zoning and replacing water meters for utility customers.
A contract with J&L Construction was approved for $430,000 involving three projects involving city water and sewer lines: installing a water valve off of Hillcrest to provide better water pressure for fire suppression, redoing a line on Cherry Street and abandoning the lift station on Cole Street.
“When we abandon this lift station, it’s going to save us over on Cole Street: it will save us electricity cost, it will save us the cost of us checking them two times a day every single day, and then it will also save us money because sewage is very toxic and it’s very corrosive,” explained City Manager Barry Sullivan. “We’re not going to have to have [the pumps and motors] worked on and replaced because there will be none.”
Discussion of the project began in 2014-15 around finishing the Pecan Creek project, which cost about $14-15 million.
“To abandon this lift station and run the new lines it was going to be about $270,000, and we just didn’t have the funds at that time, because the federal government wasn’t going to cover those because it because it wasn’t directly tied to the creek,” explained Sullivan.
Now the lift station has aged out and needs to be replaced, or additional lines should be added and the lift station abandoned. The price estimates for each project are similar.
“Even though it’s the same cost, in the future it will be cheaper cause we don’t have to maintain and operate it,” said Sullivan. “Bury the lines and hopefully they’ll last for 75 to 100 years without us even having to worry about them.”
Water meters
The city council approved the purchase of new meters for city water customers.
“These water meters actually send signals to City Hall via cell service instead of radios,” said Sullivan. “A problem we’re getting in the locations we are now at, we cannot reach City Hall unless we go out and either purchase or rent land, put a tower up, put an antennae on top of it, have electrical service to it.”
The new MetronFarnier meters have been used at a variety of locations, including Arlington, Austin, New York, and Lake Kiowa.
“It seems failure rate is less than our failure rate on our current types of meters,” said Sullivan. “Right now we are getting a little frustrated with the meters that we have right now, which are Neptunes.”
These new meters will also cut back the number of hours needed to go and check the meters regularly, he said.
Zoning ordinance
The council amended a local ordinance to allow a height overlay zone on Gateway Industrial Park Addition to allow buildings up to 80 feet tall, and silos and vents up to 150 feet tall.
“This is looking to be a real park, so they’re going to have to have bigger equipment out there and some big cranes, and they’re going to have to have big silos that you can put stuff in the silo from the railroad cars in, or for the silo to be big enough for trucks to actually drive under,” said Sullivan. “We’re doing this specifically for this area: out here were literally at the edge of town; we are off all major highways and we’re far enough from where the airport is that this will work in most of the areas. This will really help us in the type of development we’re looking to at Gateway Industrial Park.”
Gateway Industrial Park is located off FM 1202. The primary concern involved the airport, but the ordinance limits buildings and prohibits interfere with flight patterns, although that was a minor concern.
