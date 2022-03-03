The Gainesville City Council Tuesday declared the results of the election originally scheduled for May 7. Candidates for Wards Three, Five, Six, and Municipal Judge were unopposed, so the election was not needed to declare Michael Hill, Martin Phillips, Mary Jo Dollar, and Christopher Cypert elected to two-year terms.
“I want to thank you for your service and for coming back for another term,” said Mayor Tommy Moore to the returning council members.
The council also awarded a bid to SPI Asphalt for the 2022 Street Seal Program to include crack sealing, which would fill individual cracks in the streets, and slurry sealing, which is an overall street coating.
“This will extend the life of the streets between 10 and seven years, and we lill probably get around 92,000 square yards done,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan. “This is going to be mostly in the central and southern areas of the city.”
The city is planning on spending $795,000 on these repairs. According to Sullivan, the bid came in higher, but they are going to limit the repairs to what can be done within that budget.
Also at the meeting, Eikon was selected for professional engineering and architectural services for a new Fire Station 2 and for the remodel and expansion of the Gainesville Civic Center. Neither project has advance beyond the initial planning stages.
“Eikon did the last station, and this is basically going to be a mirror of that station, so we thought it would probably be best to keep with the same company,” said Sullivan. “They already have the plans, and the few changes we’re going to make will be able to be put in the plan.”
Sullivan will negotiate a deal with the company to bring back to the council for approval with a cost.
