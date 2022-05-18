There is a new voice leading Gainesville’s effort to recruit jobs and businesses.
The Gainesville City Council voted Tuesday night to hire William Myers II as the new Executive Director of the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation (GEDC). He will replace Audrey Schroyer, who has accepted a similar position in North Carolina. She will work with Myers through his initial transition.
"It's an exciting time for economic development in the City of Gainesville and we are thrilled to have William join the team as our new Executive Director of the Gainesville EDC," said Mayor Tommy Moore.
Myers is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) with over 16 years of experience in Bridgeport and Denison. According to a GEDC press release, Myers worked on projects assisting 52 companies generating $225 million in private investment and over 4,000 jobs, and has experience in downtown redevelopment, marketing and small business development.
"William's credentials and his experience in both Bridgeport and Denison made this an easy decision for the GEDC board. We are confident that his experience and energy will help lead Gainesville into the next era of economic success," said Ryan Morris, CEO of First State Bank and President of the GEDC Board of Directors.
Gainesville City Manager Garry Sullivan told the Register that Schroyer left her mark.
“It was great working with Audrey,” Sullivan said. “She was instrumental in the development of the Camp Howze Industrial Rail Park. Audrey also updated our communications materials including the community profile, annual report and the GEDC website.”
Schroyer and the GEDC negotiated the sale of Gateway Industrial Park on U.S. 82 to Strategic Rail Industrial Services last year. The deal has a potential local impact of $274 million, and could bring up to 2,300 new jobs to Gainesville – once the new owners build out rail infrastructure and commercial/industrial spaces on the site.
Schroyer thanked the GEDC board for its help over the last couple of years.
"I have enjoyed every minute of my time here in Gainesville and I'm excited to watch the GEDC's success under William's leadership," said Schroyer in the press release. "I am grateful for the board's support in my family's decision to relocate; we could not have asked for a better community to be a part of the last two years."
Myers, for his part, is anxious to get started.
“Gainesville is an excellent community with wonderful opportunities downtown, along the corridors and all throughout the city,” said Myers in the press release. “Securing Strategic Rail in Gateway Industrial Park is a terrific achievement, clearly showing high quality, high impact development can be accomplished in Gainesville and Cooke County.
“I am looking forward to leading GEDC and being part of the City of Gainesville’s team.” Myers added, “My wife and I are eager to make the move and get involved in the community.”
