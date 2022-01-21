A blood drive bus parked outside Gainesville’s Public Safety Center Tuesday, accepting much-needed donations from police officers, firefighters, city officials and other folks.
“We are pretty much completely booked today; we are usually pretty booked when we come to the Gainesville area.” said Macy Crockens, a Carter BloodCare phlemotomist working on the bus. “Most of the time numbers vary based on how well the people hosting us get the word out and make sure people know that we’re coming.”
“People schedule ahead of time, and we fill up relatively fast,” added Andyssey Pollard, who also works as a phlebotomist on the bus. “And then people will see the bus and decide to come on and give, so we also have plenty of walk-ins.”
While turnout has been good in the Gainesville area, other areas could use more donors. This is coming a week after the American Red Cross released a press statement saying that they were facing a national blood crisis, calling it the “worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care.”
“Things have been slower due to COVID and less people have come out,” said Sahar Sariee, who has worked with Carter for five years. “The amount of inventory has been a lot lower, so we’d love to see more people come out.”
Donor response has varied throughout the pandemic.
“When the pandemic started, the number of donors rose some,” Pollard commented. “Especially when we began including the antibody test.”
“We will still get higher turnout when we say we will test for antibodies,” said Crockens. “We haven’t been doing that in January, but if cases continue to rise we may bring it back.”
The Carter BloodCare buses go out from Bedford for blood drives in a large number of locations in the Metroplex. Carter also has donor centers across North Central Texas.
“We’ll pretty much go anywhere within a three-hour drive,” said Crockens. “We’ll even go as far as Waco and Weatherford.”
Nationwide shortage
Doctors and other medical officials are struggling to make decisions about who will receive the blood they need and who has to wait. Carter BloodCare, which serves North, Central, and East Texas, describes the need as critical on their website, meaning that the current community blood supply is enough to serve community hospitals for less than a day.
How to help
People wanting to donate blood can sign up and find information at CarterBloodCare.org. The closest donor center to Gainesville is in Denton. The next mobile drive in Gainesville is scheduled to be at Chili’s on Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Although it varies depending on how busy we are, we can usually get people in and out in about 45 minutes, at the longest an hour,” says Sariee. “If you want to make your donation process go more smoothly, come hydrated: drinking water makes the veins easier to find and your blood flows more easily.”
