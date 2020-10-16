A Gainesville Fire-Rescue employee has resigned after an internal investigation into racist remarks.
The announcement came Friday, Oct. 16, in a press release issued by department spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger.
“Gainesville Fire-Rescue does not condone racism or discrimination in any form,” Fire Chief Wayne Twiner said in the release. “This type of conduct is not a representation of our firefighters and there is zero tolerance for it.”
The fire department was made aware of a racist remark made by a GF-R employee Sunday, Oct. 11.
Effective Monday, Oct. 12, the employee was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, Grimes-Sieger previously told the Register.
The investigation revealed that the employee did use a racial slur in a text message he sent in a personal group text while off-duty. No other GF-R employees were engaged in the conversation, according to the release.
“We did have a disciplinary conference in accordance with city policy and during that conference, the employee tendered his resignation,” Twiner said in Friday's release. “GF-R firefighters have taken an oath to be loyal to the fire service and the community we serve. We consider it an honor and privilege to continue to provide the highest quality and equal service to all members of our community and visitors alike.”
The name of the employee who resigned was not revealed. Grimes-Sieger told the Register that the department didn't have any “further information to release.”
The Register's additional requests for information were directed to City Secretary Diana Alcala, who had not provided any new information as of press time.
