Due to the continued frigid temperatures and electricity outages, Gainesville Independent School District will have an additional snow day this week, the district announced this evening, Tuesday, Feb. 16.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, there will be no virtual instruction for students,according to school officials. Staff will not be required to work, either. School officials already announced school would be closed for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
A decision regarding virtual instruction versus no school for Friday, Feb. 19, will be announced as early as possible on Thursday, according to a post on social media from Gainesville ISD officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.