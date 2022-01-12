The surge of COVID-19 cases in Cooke County has led Gainesville Independent School District to cancel classes Thursday and Friday.
“Due to the number of active COVID-19 cases affecting our staff and students and in an effort to mitigate the potential for significant spread among our Leopard family, we will be canceling school for Thursday and Friday of this week. Our custodial team will use this time to ensure that all equipment and buildings are cleaned and sanitized before students return. School will remain in session on Wednesday, but we wanted to give parents ample notice in order to make arrangements,” according to a statement issued by the district Wednesday.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a district holiday Monday. Classes will resume Tuesday. Coronavirus testing is available for staff and students by calling 940-665-4362.
“We ask that you use this time to quarantine and screen your children at home. If your child should test positive for COVID-19, please contact the campus nurse,” the statement concluded. “Gainesville ISD’s priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to monitor the situation and will communicate any additional messages as needed.”
Student breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at Chalmers and Edison from 8 a.m.-noon. Meals at Edison Elementary School can be picked up on the northeast corner of the building at the cafeteria doors. Meals at Chalmers Elementary School can be picked up at the backside of the school by taking the bus lane to the east side of the building.
Athletic events will continue as scheduled and coaches will be in communication with parents regarding practices.
