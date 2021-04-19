Editor’s note: Replies are copied as sent by candidates.
Early voting is underway for area elections, including races for the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Joel Najera is challenging Place 4 board member Nathan Dempsey for his seat and Lenny Guillory is facing off with Place 5 board member Brad Cox for his position.
Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St., through April 27. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
The Register sent each candidate a questionnaire and the following are their responses:
Why are you running? If an incumbent, why are you seeing reelection?
Place 4
Dempsey: I’m seeking re-election to continue to serve our community and work for our students and staff to help provide the necessary resources for their continued success.
Najera: As the proud father of 3 Gainesville ISD students, 2 who have autism, I am grateful to GISD for their investment in my family. I want every parent in the school district to feel as invested in. I want there to be something for every student, and I want to raise the value of our education. We should be preparing students for success in careers and success in life.
Place 5
Cox: I want to listen to and truly serve the teachers, students and district employees of our community. I feel that my professional experience, both in private business and as a former public charter school administrator, has given me a valuable perspective as a school board member. I approach my work and personal life with an open mind, positive attitude and a respectful dedication to service and relationships. I am proud of what our school district has accomplished during my initial term. It would be my honor to serve a second term so that I may continue to be of service to the district and our community.
Guillory: I am running because as a member of this great community our school system is by far the best investment we can make. Currently we rank in the bottom 50 percentile in math and science in our state. We can make vast improvements by working with the parents and local businesses to encourage improvements.
What are your thoughts on passing bonds?
Place 4
Dempsey: I support bonds only when needed. We have many maintenance and asset improvements that need to be addressed. Several of our schools are in need of roof and air conditioning upgrades as they are over 20 years old.
Najera: My first thought on passing bonds is that I am glad the voters get the final say. The survey for the current bond proposal makes it clear that, understandably, residents do not want an excessively expensive bond. There appears to be substantial support for making much-needed upgrades and repairs, as well as expanding the Ag barn. However, the issue of new buildings is favored by slim margins, and GISD must make a better case for them. What I like about the package is that the aging Edison Elementary would be retired from use as a school building, grades would be grouped together much more appropriately, and having one less campus could help the overall budget. The tax increase for a home valued $100K would be $8.65 a month, bringing the tax rate back to 2019 levels, before the passage of school finance reform. Anyone 65+ that claims homestead exemption will not be affected. I personally think it’s a small price to pay to better the future of not only our children, but every child that will attend our schools for decades to come. Anyone who disagrees should use their voice to demand a more acceptable bond package.
Place 5
Cox: Unfortunately, buildings and facilities don’t last forever. They eventually reach a point where it is less fiscally responsible to repair and maintain aged infrastructure than it would be to upgrade to more modern learning environments and more efficient buildings and facilities. It is the duty of the board to determine the needs of the district and to call for bond elections when the needs of the district warrant passing a bond to finance the improvements to our schools and greater community.
Guillory: I do not think they are needed at the moment. We need to utilize the resources we have now. We have a strong budget. We just need to focus on effective ways to use it such as focusing on empathy classes such as, Bridges Over Poverty. Classes like these can allow our kids and parents alike to gain a better understanding of each other.
What are your top three platform issues and why?
Place 4
Dempsey: Budget - Continue work on a successful budget as our staff and board have done for the last 10 years.
Facilities- As stated earlier we are in great need for improvements of several schools in the district. We currently have 2 schools that are over 20 years old that need air conditioning upgrade and new roofs. Our junior high building is over 60 years old and needs massive upgrades including a new roof. These improvements with go hand in hand with next year’s budget workshop.
Dual Credit - We have an exceptional dual credit program and want to focus on the continued growth of the program by expansion of new course programs.
Najera: One of my platform issues is college preparedness. I returned to college as a non-traditional student, and I have met so many colleagues that felt overwhelmed and underprepared. I feel their pain because, that was me once. I want to help reverse that trend. We can prevent students from wasting valuable college hours learning the math and language skills they should have been taught here. Another issue is bullying. The value of the education we provide diminishes greatly when students are impacted by self-esteem and mental health issues. Some students that engage in bullying are suffering from those issues and end up passing those issues on to other students through their behavior. We must take steps to deter bullying while giving students the help they need to avoid engaging in that behavior to begin with. My third issue is increasing participation in NCTC’s great slate of programs, because those degrees and certifications will increase many student’s chances for success right out of high school. Our community will be better for the increase in skilled workers, especially as Gainesville aims to become a leader in industry.
Place 5
Cox: To continue improving students’ grades, especially in the areas of reading and math. Upgrade our buildings and facilities to improve the learning environments and our community. Ensure that our district is competitive with development and salaries to ensure we continue to attract and retain incredible administrators, teachers and staff. Every Leopard, Every Day.
Guillory: 1. Parent inclusion, in order to be successful we must reach all parents.
2. Being innovative, I believe we are missing opportunities such as continuing virtual education for some hardship situations.
3. Budget management, we need to look at more opportunities in leasing assets such as our vehicles and busses.
Tell us about yourself. How long have you resided within the boundaries of the Gainesville Independent School District, a brief introduction about your family including if you have children and if they attend GISD schools, your occupation and education.
Place 4
Dempsey: I have lived in Gainesville for 26 years and my wife Nicole is a graduate of GISD. My son Harrison is currently a junior at GHS and my two younger sons attend St Mary’s School. Jeffrey and Reed will be transitioning into GISD as well. I’m employed at Site Safe Solutions and attended Navarro Junior College and North Texas.
Najera: My name is Joel Najera, and I will graduate from the University of North Texas on April 30th. I will be entering grad school in Fall, and hope to enter a Ph.D. candidacy in Fall 2022. My goal is to teach English at the college level, including to dual credit students. I have three children, two at Chalmers and one at Lee. I want to thank Pablo DeSantiago, Vance Wells, Brandon Whiten, Amy Allen, and numerous people in the Special Education department. I appreciate your love and support for my children over the years. I am a full-time student who occasionally does food and grocery delivery.
Place 5
Cox: First and foremost, I am a father to two young men ages 7 & 9. I am a 2002 GISD alumnus and a 2006 graduate of Texas A&M University. I am employed by First State Bank as a Business Development Officer. I am a fifth generation Gainesville native. My maternal great-grandfather, Guy Beasley Sr., was a GISD school board trustee. My grandfather, Guy Beasley Jr., was a renowned GISD educator. My paternal grandfather, Dr. Mabry ‘Mac’ Cox was a professor at NCTC and my parents, Gary and Debbie, are active community members.
Guillory: I have lived in Gainesville for 18 years. We have helped raised two that graduated in 2018. We are proud homeowners and taxes are very important to our household. I attended the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts and I am the Southern Region Operations Training Manager for a native tribe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.