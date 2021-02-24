One woman was taken to the hospital this morning, Wednesday, Feb. 24, after she reportedly hit the back of a Gainesville Independent School District bus.
Around 6:40 a.m., the bus was rear-ended before students were picked up while traveling westbound on U.S. 82 near Refinery Road, according to Gainesville ISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger.
Only the bus driver and the bus driver’s child, also a student, was in the bus at the time of the crash, she said.
Those two were not injured, according to Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton.
McClinton said a woman driving a passenger vehicle failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the bus. The woman driver was taken to a hospital, she said. Police did not know the extent of her injuries.
The bus did complete its morning route since the only damage was to the rear bumper, Crutsinger said. However, the bus “ran a little late.”
As of about 1 p.m., there was no cost assessment on the bus for its damage, according to Crutsinger.
