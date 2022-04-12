A Gainesville man was arrested Monday on suspicion of fraudulent fundraising practices.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said his department was notified several months ago of a possible fraud involving Marcus Devon Lundy, 38 of Gainesville, soliciting funds to start a youth football team. The reporting party stated Lundy contacted several small businesses in Gainesville asking for monetary assistance to fund the team, which did not exist, according to Phillips.
Lundy was taken into custody on Monday around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Medal of Honor Blvd. The warrant was issued for Theft of Property >= $750 < $2500 and is a Class A Misdemeanor.
The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.