Preparations are underway for Gainesville’s Medal of Honor celebration in April.
Some recipients of the celebration were unable to attend last September, due to the event taking place in a different time of year than usual. However, members of the Medal of Honor Host City committee are optimistic about this year, as the event returns to its normal spring slot (April 21-23).
“We don't really have a number yet; there are a lot of variables between the pandemic still exists, and some of them have health issues that prevent them from making a commitment more than a month out,” said Mayor Tommy Moore. “I anticipate this year we'll have between 10 and 15.”
Alongside the usual events, this year will include the groundbreaking ceremony for a Medal of Honor Host City Museum, which will be at North Central Texas College.
“We have not set that date yet,” said Moore. “But that’ll be a really spectacular event.”
Help needed
Volunteer applications are currently open. Those wanting to take part in the event are encouraged to attend the meetings on Feb. 7 and 21, both at the Gainesville Civic Center at 6 p.m.
“Our meetings are all open,” said Moore. “In fact, if you want to volunteer for our program, it is very beneficial for you to be a member, and it's also very beneficial for you to come and be in our meetings, because then we can get to know who you are, and also people get to see who we are and what we're trying to achieve with our program.”
Last year included some changes in tradition, including a change in route to bring the recipients into town. Unfortunately, some of them are staying that way a bit longer.
“As of right now, we'll probably leave [the route into town] like it was in September due to the construction on Interstate 35,” said Moore. “If there is an option to open it back up, we will.”
The Patriot Dinner will be Thursday, April 21, and the opportunity to purchase tickets goes to the membership first. The Medal of Honor Banquet will be Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the membership starting Monday, March 12. The day banquet ticket sales open up to the general public is to be determined.
“We usually start selling patriot dinner tickets about mid-March,” said Moore. “And we usually sell banquet tickets around the first of April.”
The parade will be Saturday, April 23, with book signings to follow. The committee is already accepting applications for floats. Admittance is on a first-come, first-serve basis, up to 80 entries with the possibility of standbys. All parade entries are required to display the American flag. Sign-up closes April 11, and parade entry numbers will be issued the week prior to the parade.
COVID?
Committee members remain aware of the COVID variants and are watching for changes that may impact plans.
“We'll honor whatever the CDC protocols are at the time, and of course whatever the state will allow us to do,” said Moore. “Last year, during September's event, we invited our guests to come, but we were very explicit with them and let them know that if they did not feel comfortable attending an event with interaction with the population, we would not expect them to be part of that; we allow them that out so that they don't have to feel like they have to come here and do something that they don't want to do.”
More information can be found at medalofhonorhostcity.com.
