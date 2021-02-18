Latest update from the city of Gainesville's Emergency Management team this morning, Thursday, Feb. 18, at around 8:30 a.m.:
"Water conservation has been successful and the public has made a positive impact on the city’s water system.
This morning, the system is up to 45 PSI. The water towers are currently at 30% capacity.
We expect to be back to normal operations by 3 p.m. today unless there are any major water main leaks. We do not expect to issue a boil water at this time due to your cooperation.
Continue to conserve as much water as possible until 3 p.m. today.
Thank you for working together as a community."
