The Gainesville ISD Education Foundation Board prize patrol recently handed out grants to teachers on several campuses.
The 2021-22 Innovative Teaching Grant program had 24 recipients this year, who were given a combined total of $33,014.61. Some of the grants will fund requested various electronics around the district.
Edison Elementary – Six grants, totaling $8,293.92, including: field trips to the Frank Buck Zoo for pre-K and a field trip to the dairy farm for Kindergarten. All students at Edison will also get to attend an educational concert by Stephen Fite, flexible seating options and a program to introduce the game of chess were also awarded;
Chalmers Elementary – 10 grants, totaling $13,747.75, including: a second grade field trip to Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch, a third grade trip to Frank Buck Zoo and supplies to dissect owl pellets, a fourth grade field trip to Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland, flexible seating options for improved learning, graphic novels for the library and art supplies were also awarded. The new music class at Chalmers will receive 25 floor drums; Gainesville Intermediate – one grant of $1,600 for c-pen readers and scanners to help students with reading difficulties and dyslexia, as well as ESL students.
Gainesville Junior High – four grants, totaling $6,684.91, including: software for the We Video communications program for the audio-visual classes will allow students to edit videos on Chromebooks previously purchased by the foundation.
Other grants include music software and instruments for the special education class as well as novels for the students. Dissection equipment, lab frogs and rats will be purchased for eighth grade science students; Gainesville High School – three grants, totaling $2,688.03, including: Culinary students get an ice cream freezer and equipment to make other sweets, fluorescent light covers for the special education classroom to minimize stimulation for the students and help them learn about the different scenes on said covers. The agriculture program will receive lab supplies to introduce elementary students to the program.
The GISD Education Foundation has awarded over $418,000 in Innovative Teaching grants to the district since 2004.
“Board members review the applications and carefully consider each application and the impact on students long-term,” said Tamara Grimes, president of the foundation. “The board strives to provide educators additional resources and hands-on experiences to help children reach their full potential.”
GISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart appreciated the help.
“We are very grateful to have such a dedicated and committed group of volunteers who support our faculty, staff and students,” said Stewart.
