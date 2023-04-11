Gainesville’s Medal of Honor Week is all set to kick off next week.
The annual motorcade from Dallas Fort Worth Airport will pull into a new terminus this year.
The procession will end at the new Tractor Bob’s location on Interstate 35, just north of town next to Camp Howze.
“We felt like with all the construction there (on I-35 between FM 1306 and California Street) that it would be easier this year to end at Tractor Bob’s,” said Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore, who chairs the Medal of Honor planning committee.
Medal of Honor runs April 19-22 around Gainesville. At least nine Medal recipients are expected to participate this year in the various events.
Moore said the Saturday parade, set for 10 a.m. on April 22 in downtown Gaineville, is still taking entries.
The annual Friday night banquet is sold out, but there are still tickets for sale for the Patriot Dinner Thursday night at Gainesville High School.
The schedule for the week is as follows:
Wednesday
Motorcade arrives after 5 p.m. at Tractor Bob’s, off Exit 501 at 4321 I-35.
Thursday
The Patriot Dinner will be held at the Gainesville High School Cafeteria at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 per person, adult or child. Those with a current membership in the Gainesville Medal of Honor Host City Program will be allowed to purchase four tickets per membership by emailing treasurer@mohhostcity.com.
Friday
Tree dedication ceremony on Home Grown Hereos Walking Trail.
The Medal of Honor Banquet begins at 6 p.m. with social hour at the Gainesville Civic Center. It is sold out.
Saturday
The annual parade starts at 10 a.m. on California Street in downtown Gainesville.
Medal of Honor recipients will meet the public and sign books at the Gainesville Civic Center after the parade.
