The City of Gainesville Emergency Management sent the following at 5:38 p.m.:
"We have been successful in restoring all water wells due to the efforts of our Water Department along with the great efforts by the public to conserve water. The system remains at 30 PSI now due to a water main break along with several customer leaks. We are isolating these leaks from the system but we continue to barely avoid a boil water notice.
You may return to allowing your faucets to drip and collect the water to prevent freezing pipes overnight.
At this time and until further notice, avoid using water for showers, baths, dishwashers, washing machines, and flushing toilets.
Without the water conservation from the public, we would not have been able to maintain the water system and avoid a boil water notice. We appreciate your cooperation."
