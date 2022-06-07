A Meet and Greet was hosted Wednesday in honor of William Myers II, the new Executive Director of the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation.
“It’s a passion; I love getting in and getting to know the community and working with the city on the public side and the businesses on the private side and putting deals together,” said Myers. “I was originally in Denison and before that I was in Bridgeport, so I’ve been on the west side of Gainesville and I’ve been on the east side of Gainesville … so I’m very familiar with it.”
Myers is a Certified Economic Developer with eight years of experience in Denison, with eight years experience in Bridgeport before that. In that time, he has worked on projects that have generated over $225 million in private investment and over 4,00 jobs.
His portfolio includes experience in industrial and commercial site development, downtown redevelopment, marketing campaigns, small business development and workforce initiatives. He is also a family man with a wife and two kids.
Having lived in the area for a while, Myers was glad to accept when former Executive Director Audrey Schroyer asked him to join the Gainesville team as her successor.
“Audrey [Schroyer] reached out to me and asked me if I would consider accepting a position here, and shortly thereafter she introduced me to Ryan [Morris] the chairman and the mayor,” said Myers. “And over about a month, month and a half, it evolved.”
Myers was officially approved for the position by the Gainesville City Council at its meeting on May 17 and is eager about the potential Gainesville has, particularly in the Camp Howze Rail Park.
“The rail park is what helps you do other things,” said Myers. “It could turn into a great point, get some more businesses; it is really the catalyst that helps you, and it’s what we would love to see in return value.”
Schroyer announced her resignation from the position at the April 26 board meeting, citing her moving and accepting a position in North Carolina.
