Germanfest will take over Muenster starting Friday.
This three-day festival attracts thousands for sausage, apple strudel, cheeses and homemade bread, cakes and more.
Events include a 5k and 15k Germanfest Fun Run, a Metric Century Bicycle Rally, a Sausage and Rib Cook-Off and other assorted competitions.
There will be entertainment, including mimes, clowns and storytellers, plus dancing, music, arts and crafts, a rock-climbing wall, folk dancing and two stages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.