Germanfest fun

Thousands of people will descend on Muenster this past weekend for the 35th annual Germanfest. In this file photo from a previous event, Muenster’s Alvin (left) and Gracie Fuhrman came to the park Sunday in German attire.

 By Darin Allred
Gainesville Daily Register

Germanfest will take over Muenster starting Friday.

This three-day festival attracts thousands for sausage, apple strudel, cheeses and homemade bread, cakes and more.

Events include a 5k and 15k Germanfest Fun Run, a Metric Century Bicycle Rally, a Sausage and Rib Cook-Off and other assorted competitions.

There will be entertainment, including mimes, clowns and storytellers, plus dancing, music, arts and crafts, a rock-climbing wall, folk dancing and two stages.

