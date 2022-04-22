Germanfest 2022 is in full swing at Heritage Park in Muenster.
Festivities got started at noon on Friday with food, music and, of course, beer.
Germanfest has been one of Muenster’s largest annual events since it first got started in 1976.
“It is definitely one of the biggest fundraisers in our community,” said Lilly Palmer, the director of the Munster Chamber of Commerce. “The chamber gets everyone together, but it’s a major event for so many organizations in our community.”
Organizations include the Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Jaycee’s (Junior Chamber), Boy Scouts of America, Sacred Heart, Muenster ISD, Catholic Daughters of America, the VFW, and the FFA and 4-H programs.
“We [the Chamber] get together the arts and crafts, the entertainment, the food and everything else,” said Palmer. “But it really is a community event.”
Germanfest sees about 20,000 people annually, plus all of the volunteers that make all of it happen.
“There really is something for everyone. We’ve got the Kids Zone, carnival rides, shops, and so much more,” said Palmer. “Then you have the people who always come in traditional German dress and lederhosen and do all the dances, and it just adds to the atmosphere and makes everything more fun.”
Germanfest continues this weekend, wrapping up on Sunday.
Parking: $5
Friday: noon to midnight, $10 admission
Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight, $15 admission
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., $10 admission
Children 12 and under get in free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.